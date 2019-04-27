After four trades to gather more draft picks on Friday night, the Vikings ended the third round by taking Boise State running back Alexander Mattison at No. 102.

Mattison ran a 4.67 40 at the combine, and will be more of a power runner to complement Dalvin Cook.

The Vikings lost running back Latavius Murray in free agency to New Orleans.

The 5-11, 220-pound Mattison ran for 1,415 yards and 17 touchdowns in 13 games last season as a junior.

He played regularly as a freshman in 2016, running for 328 yards, and increased that total to 1,086 yards in 2017.

The Vikings had the 80th pick in the third round but kept trading back, and accumulated nine picks for Saturday.