The Vikings plucked tight end Irv Smith Jr. in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night.

A standout at Alabama, Smith was taken with the 50th overall selection. He is the son of former Saints tight end Irv Smith Sr., who was New Orleans' 1993 first round pick, and the nephew of former NFLer Ed Smith.

Smith Jr., 20, set the Crimson Tide's single season record for tight ends with seven touchdowns in 2018. The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder is a strong run blocker. A native of New Orleans, he played three year at Alabama, winning a national title following the 2017 season, declaring for the draft after his junior year.

Irv Smith Sr. played seven years in the NFL, five in New Orleans. He had 183 career receptions, with a best of 45 in 1995. He played one season for San Francisco and one in Cleveland.

The Vikings have another pick Friday night, 81st overall in the third round.

Veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph is the Vikings' second-longest tenured player, and said the team has not approached him about a contract restructure yet.

Their Saturday picks are No. 114 (fourth round), No. 178 (sixth round), No. 2009 (sixth round), No. 247 (seventh round) and No. 250 (seventh round).

The fourth round begins at 1 p.m. Saturday in Nashville.