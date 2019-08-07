Tweaks and bruises sound tolerable to Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, so long as he doesn’t lose an offensive lineman to a long-term injury before the Sept. 8 opener against the Falcons.

For the fourth consecutive August, the Vikings’ starting five offensive linemen likely won’t be together for the preseason opener, which is Friday night in New Orleans. Right tackle Brian O’Neill missed his first practice Tuesday because of a right arm injury suffered at the end of Monday’s practice.

O’Neill, the promising second-year bookend, won’t be sidelined “too long,” Zimmer said, projecting optimism about the health of his offensive line. Tackle Aviante Collins also missed his fourth practice because of a left leg injury, but Zimmer lumped Collins into the “not too long” recovery timetable with O’Neill.

“The difference this year — knock on wood — is that it’s short-term things as opposed to Pat [Elflein] missing part of the season,” Zimmer said. “I was telling [trainer Eric Sugarman] they will be fine, let’s avoid the big ones and stick with the small ones.”

Backup tackle Rashod Hill would start at right tackle vs. the Saints, should O’Neill be sidelined. Guard Dakota Dozier also took snaps at tackle during practice without O’Neill and Collins.

“They had some good blocks in there [Tuesday],” Zimmer said. “I think they will be fine. It might not be great the first preseason game, but we expect them to go out there and perform.”

Kubiak knows tight ends

Four Vikings tight ends could make the 53-man roster. That’s by design, since the offense is expected to primarily feature “12” personnel (one running back, two tight ends) under assistant head coach Gary Kubiak and coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who noted Kubiak’s productive history with the position Tuesday.

“Historically, he’s had a bunch of good ones going back to Shannon Sharpe and some of the guys he had in Houston and Denver,” Stefanski said. “I think you see it in practice. We’re a multiple offense. We’re going to have three tight ends out there and no tight ends out there.”

Welcomed preparation

Third-year linebacker Ben Gedeon knows more tight ends on the field means more playing time. Gedeon, the Vikings’ third linebacker, has received plenty of reps during training camp as the offense pivots to heavier personnel and play-action looks. It’s welcomed work after offenses in the 49ers, Bills and Rams succeeded with play-action concepts and misdirection against the Vikings early last season.

“We’ve gotten a lot of it this camp,” Gedeon said. “So it’s helping us prepare for the season. It doesn’t change much, but you have to be more in tune with your keys, I guess, and stay locked in.”

Filling in behind Cook

One rookie who has made a solid first step in training camp is running back Alexander Mattison, who is the clear No. 2 option behind starter Dalvin Cook.

“He’s got really good vision, he’s got good feet,” Zimmer said. “He’s a little bit more of a downhill guy as far as falling with his pads forward and things like that. He brings a little bit more thump, though Dalvin is physical as well. I think it’ll be a pretty good change of pace.”

Etc.

• Cornerback Mike Hughes remains on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list while rehabbing from last year’s multi-ligament knee injury. Is the preseason still in play for Hughes? Zimmer: “I don’t know. He’s doing really good. It’s up to the doctors. When they say he’s ready to roll, he’s ready to roll.”

• Former Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon was activated Tuesday off the PUP list by the 49ers, marking progress in his recovery from a torn ACL that ended his 2018 season.