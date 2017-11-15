Vikings coach Mike Zimmer isn’t ready to rock the boat —not yet, anyway.

Zimmer announced Wednesday that Case Keenum will start Sunday’s pivotal game against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium. That puts Teddy Bridgewater’s 2017 debut on hold for now. Bridgewater will enter the game as the backup, just as he did last week against Washington.

Keenum passed for 304 yards and four touchdowns in the 38-30 victory, but he also threw two fourth-quarter interceptions. While he was able to steady himself and put the game away, the potentially costly hiccups could have opened a window for Bridgewater.

Zimmer said on Monday that he has a plan for Bridgewater, but did not reveal that plan to the media.

The Vikings have three straight road games after facing the Rams: at Detroit on Thanksgiving, at Atlanta and at Carolina.