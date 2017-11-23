Gallery: Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum (7) broke the tackle of Detroit Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel (69), and linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) for a second quarter touchdown at Ford Field Thursday November 23, 2017 in Detroit , MI.

– In horror movie franchises, the villain never goes away quietly. Even when the protagonist seems to be basking in the serenity of a resolved plotline, there’s always one more twist to inject a final dose of suspense.

The Vikings’ past three games against the Detroit Lions have been nothing if not a theater of the macabre, with botched kicks, late comebacks and calamitous turnovers taking turns to foil the Vikings’ plans at the worst possible moments. Their game against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day contained some of the same frights — as any Hollywood slasher series would — along with a few new twists, and a climax that threatened to ruin more than a few turkey dinners in Minnesota.

But when it was all said and done, the Vikings survived.

They beat the Lions 30-23 at Ford Field, surviving what would have been Detroit’s third blocked kick of the day when Darius Slay’s blocked field goal and Nevin Lawson’s 75-yard return were negated by an offside penalty. The Vikings are now 9-2, holding a three-game lead over Detroit with five games to play.

The Vikings, who hadn’t scored more than 16 points in their three previous meetings with the Lions, had a 20-10 lead at halftime, with Case Keenum completing 14 of his first 18 passes for 189 yards and a pair of scores. He also kept the ball on a zone read play for a nine-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

And after taking the second-half kickoff, the Vikings steamrolled 75 yards in four plays, all of them runs, with Latavius Murray’s 46-yard carry setting up his eventual two-yard touchdown. It put them up 27-10, and with a defense that hadn’t allowed a third-down conversion in the first two quarters, it seemed to set the Vikings up for a smooth ride to their first win over the Lions in four tries.

But nothing, against the Lions, seems to be that easy.

While Detroit turned its first two drives of the second half into a pair of field goals, the Vikings lost a total of 11 yards on their next two drives, including a taunting penalty on Keenum after he flipped the ball with Ezekiel Ansah nearby following a sack. The Vikings also lost a chance to deliver what might have been a decisive score when referee Tony Corrente’s crew — which called numerous accepted penalties — declined to throw a flag for pass interference as Tavon Wilson leapt into Stefon Diggs on a deep throw from Keenum.

And when Stafford threaded a 43-yard throw to Marvin Jones, between Xavier Rhodes and Terence Newman after catching the Vikings with 12 men in the huddle, the Lions pulled within four. The field goal and extra point the Lions had blocked meant the Vikings weren’t up by eight, and after Kai Forbath connected on a field goal with 3:42 to play, the Lions were still within seven.

Staffford — playing on an ankle injury he sustained on the touchdown — overshot Golden Tate running down the middle of the field with Mackensie Alexander, though, and Rhodes intercepted the quarterback’s fourth-down pass to end the Lions’ last drive.