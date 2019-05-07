The Vikings signed undrafted Rutgers defensive back Isaiah Wharton on Monday following a three-day rookie minicamp in which Wharton was among more than 30 players participating on a tryout basis. They also signed cornerback Kris Boyd, a seventh-round pick from Texas, leaving just two of 12 draft picks unsigned: top pick Garrett Bradbury and long snapper Austin Cutting.

Etc.

• Andrew Israelson of Staples, S.D., and Ross Miller of Maple Grove advanced from the first stage of U.S. Open qualifying. Each posted a 3-under 69 at Stone-Ridge Golf Club in Stillwater to share medalist honors. The U.S. Open is next month at Pebble Beach.

• The Gophers' Amber Fiser was named Pitcher of the Week in the Big Ten.

• Seven MIAC teams are playing on in NCAA Division III tournaments beginning this week and next: men's golf, St. Thomas and St. John's; women's golf, Carleton; softball, St. Thomas and St. Benedict; men's tennis, Gustavus; women's tennis, Carleton. The St. Thomas softball team will host a four-team regional beginning Thurday. It opens against Northwestern (St. Paul).

• Four NSIC teams will play in the NCAA Division II softball tournament. Winona State, Augustana and St. Cloud State are part of the four-team Central 2 Region in Winona, and Minnesota Duluth will play in the Central 1 Region in Edmond, Okla.

• St. Scholastica senior Maggie Schley from Irondale High School was named UMAC Player of the Year in softball.

News services