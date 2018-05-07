The Vikings signed four players, and four lost jobs, on Monday after this past weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Four tryout players — receiver Chad Beebe, linebacker Brett Taylor, cornerback Craig James and fullback Johnny Stanton — earned a roster spot.

Beebe (5-10, 185 pounds) was one of 31 players trying out during a three-day minicamp Friday through Sunday. The Northern Illinois product is also the son of former Bills, Panthers and Packers receiver Don Beebe.

“This opportunity with the Vikings means everything to me,” Beebe said Friday. “My dad told me at a young age, ‘Son, you don’t have to play football just because I did.’ But I just love being on the football field.”

The Vikings originally tried Stanton, the ex-UNLV quarterback, at tight end. He’s now listed as a fullback. James is a former Gophers recruit who transferred to Southern Illinois. Taylor led the FCS with 162 total tackles last season at Western Illinois.

Four players, including two just signed after the NFL Draft, were waived to make room on the roster. Receiver Armanti Foreman and fullback Kamryn Pettway, both undrafted signings a week ago, were let go along with defensive tackle Caushaud Lyons and long snapper Nick Dooley.