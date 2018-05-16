The Vikings signed defensive tackle David Parry, a two-year starter for the Colts (2015-16), and released defensive tackle Dylan Bradley on Wednesday.

Parry avoided jail time and was suspended by the NFL for four games after an incident in Scottsdale, Ariz., where he was charged with a felony on Feb. 25, 2017 after stealing a golf cart that was used as a street taxi. He also was charged with DUI and resisting arrest, as a widely viewed police video showed.

Parry was on the Saints practice squad last season before being activated for one game, then placed on injured reserve.

He played two full seasons, starting every game, for the Indianapolis Colts, who released him in final roster cuts last year.

He has four sacks and eight tackles for loss in his NFL career, which started when he was drafted by the Colts in the fifth round (151st overall) in 2015 out of Stanford.

Parry, 6-2 and 315 pounds, served his four-game suspension violation of the NFL’s Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse at the end of last season.