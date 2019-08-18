About the Vikings: Quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense played into the second quarter of last year’s second preseason game. Expect about the same Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium. All eyes will be on a starting offense looking to build off last week’s eight-play, 76-yard touchdown drive in New Orleans. Each level, from the starters to the third-team defense, needs to curb the penalties after the Vikings drew 13 flags for 136 yards in their exhibition opener. … Don’t expect to see running back Dalvin Cook much, if at all, as the Vikings are wary of putting him on artificial turf in preseason. Defensive tackle Shamar Stephen could make his return; he was cleared to fully practice last week. Right tackle Brian O’Neill (arm), nose tackle Linval Joseph (shoulder), tackle Aviante Collins (leg) and defensive end Ade Aruna (undisclosed) are not expected to play. … The Vikings are 18-4 in the preseason under coach Mike Zimmer.

About the Seahawks: This is the fourth straight preseason in which the Seahawks are a Vikings opponent. Quarterback Russell Wilson, who didn’t play in the preseason opener for the first time in his career, is reportedly expected to play a quarter or more. Geno Smith, his backup, recently had a cyst removed from one of his knees, making him unlikely to play. … Seattle is looking to make up for lost talent as its offseason exits included receiver Doug Baldwin, defensive end Frank Clark and safety Earl Thomas. Its top draft choice, defensive end L.J. Collier, is recovering from a sprained foot and is not expected to play. … Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks, the older brother of Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks, is expected to play. Coach Pete Carroll has said he’s confident Kendricks can play in the regular season, despite a reported sentencing date in September for an insider trading case in which Kendricks pleaded guilty last year.

ANDREW KRAMMER