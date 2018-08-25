Vikings coach Mike Zimmer tends not to subscribe to the notion that the third exhibition game is a harbinger of how the season will go, and the Vikings’ penultimate preseason contest a year ago — a ragged showing for their starters, followed by a furious rally for a win against the 49ers — didn’t hold much predictive value for a 13-3 season.

As the team played closer to type on Friday night against the Seattle Seahawks, though, it wasn’t hard to imagine how both the strengths and weaknesses the Vikings showed could continue into the regular season.

Eventually, the Vikings won 21-20 late when Chad Beebe caught a touchdown pass with 47 seconds to go and Jake Wieneke converted the two-point conversion.

Well before that, quarterback Kirk Cousins moved the Vikings into scoring position three times on four drives, in a resourceful performance that helped push the first-team offense’s clunky showing last Saturday against Jacksonville into the background. The Vikings’ starting defense, which has been sharp all preseason, permitted Seattle to run just three plays in the first quarter, before allowing a second-quarter TD drive.

But with center Pat Elflein still on the physically-unable-to-perform list and starting linemen Mike Remmers and Rashod Hill playing only one series on Friday night, the Vikings’ offensive line struggled to open the holes it has created in the run game during much of the preseason. It meant a busy night for Cousins, who was hit four times in his 33 dropbacks.

Vikings running back Latavius Murray (25) leaped into the the end zone for a second-quarter touchdown Friday against the Seahawks.

And five days after winning the kicking competition over Kai Forbath, rookie Daniel Carlson pulled two 42-yard attempts to the left, churning the stomachs of Vikings fans already given to queasiness about the team’s kicking situation given the events of recent years.

The Vikings will finish the preseason on Thursday night against Tennessee, and many of their starters figure to sit out. They have Super Bowl aspirations because of a deep roster, and they will spend the final week of the preseason trying to sand down whatever rough edges they can smooth out.

They had planned for Cook to play just a few snaps in what is likely to be his only work of the preseason, and showed a hint of how they might use him when they lined him up in the slot on their first offensive play. He was hit in the backfield on the first carry of his return from last October’s torn ACL, and gained only a yard on two carries. The Vikings ran 13 times for 27 yards in the first half, meaning Cousins would have to do plenty of work.

Cousins finished 17-for-28 in a busy first half of work, throwing for 182 yards as the Vikings ran 41 plays and held the ball for a total of 18:07.

In what figures to be Cousins’ final work of the preseason, the Vikings’ starting quarterback targeted running backs with 10 passes, looking for Cook once during his four-play return and targeting Latavius Murray seven times after that. The veteran had three catches for 32 yards in the first half, while fullback C.J. Ham had two for 26.

The two backs posted 55 of their 58 combined receiving yards on the Vikings’ 13-play, 97-yard touchdown drive, while Cousins connected with Stefon Diggs for 27 on an impressive back-shoulder throw on the third-to-last play of the first quarter.

The second quarter began with Bobby Wagner sacking Cousins after coming free through the line on a blitz (though a holding penalty on Shaquill Griffin negated the sack). Frank Clark would drill Cousins on the next play — an incomplete pass to Murray — before the Vikings finished the drive with two Murray runs.

Seattle hit Cousins a total of four times, registering one more shot on the quarterback when former Vikings tackle Tom Johnson walked guard Danny Isidora into the backfield before getting to Cousins.

In his first game as the incumbent kicker, Carlson pulled his first attempt left, meaning the Vikings would end their first drive without any points. They attempted a two-point conversion after Murray’s touchdown, and when they got in field goal range again toward the end of the first half, Carlson missed left again, drawing a round of boos as he walked off the field.

Carlson got a round of applause when he made a fourth-quarter extra point to tie the game at 13, but when coach Mike Zimmer was asked on the team’s TV broadcast after halftime if he was concerned with the kicking game, Zimmer replied, “Yes, yes, yes I am.”