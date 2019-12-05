After losing on Minday night at Seattle, the Vikings are trying to keep pace with Green Bay and keep improving their chances for a playoff berth. Click here for pregame reading, in-game updates, a Live Blog and more.

Gameview: Stats and play-by-play

Photos, video highlights and more on our Live Blog.

Andrew Krammer's Lions scouting report

Star Tribune writers on Twitter:

Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Andrew Krammer | Jim Souhan |

TV:  FOX. Radio: 100.3 FM and Vikings radio network, XM/Sirius

Depth charts and injury report: Vikings | Detroit

NFL scoreboard

Rosters: Vikings | Detroit

Go deep: Coverage highlights from startribune.com.

 Vikings video library:


Tom Baker for Star Tribune
VideoVideo (01:36): Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs anticipates a scrappy game against the Lions, even if Detroit is most likely out of the playoff run.

Tom Baker for Star Tribune
VideoVideo (05:44): After an upsetting loss to Seattle, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says they can only worry about one week at a time and hope they have enough wins to earn a playoff spot at the end of the season.

Tom Baker for Star Tribune
VideoVideo (05:11): Citing what happened against the Broncos, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said Minnesota can't take any team lightly and that goes for when they face Detroit in Week 14.

Tom Baker for Star Tribune
VideoVideo (04:50): Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer talk about the controversy with cornerback Xavier Rhodes in Seattle and what sort of workload running back Dalvin Cook may have with his injury going forward.