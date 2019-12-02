The Vikings are on the road to play a team (and in a city) that has always given them trouble. Click below for pregame reading, in-game updates, a Live Blog and more from Seattle.
Tom Baker for Star Tribune Video (05:44): Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer say the outlook for Minnesota's offense being healthy against Seattle is looking optimistic, but the potential for their ability to overcome the Seahawks is less however.
Video (02:55): Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski says Minnesota will need to be very careful when carrying the ball against the Seahawks due to their ability to create turnovers.
Video (05:39): Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has a lot of respect for Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson and says he's taken the extra time during the bye week to prepare for what he says will be a very tough game to win.
Video (01:22): Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs says that their roster depth has enabled them to be successful without Adam Thielen over the past four weeks and will be necessary as they near the end of the season.