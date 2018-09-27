The first Minnesota high school football game at TCO Stadium in Eagan is a sellout.

So says the Twin Cities Orthopedics Stadium’s owner, the Minnesota Vikings, of the 7:30 p.m. game Friday between Farmington and host Eagan, which is celebrating its homecoming. The Vikings said Thursday that the two schools have distributed more than 6,000 tickets for the game.

In addition to homecoming activities, a game most valuable player will be chosen, with the award sponsored by the automotive brand FVP, based in Eagan. In addition, a teacher will be selected from each school and receive a $1,000 donation to their school from COUNTRY Financial.

Fans with tickets will get discounted admission the team’s on-site museum. Parking at the game is free.

The game is one of two being dubbed the Vikings Prep Spotlight Series. The other is Lakeville North vs. Prior Lake on Oct. 12. The stadium also will play host to three state tournament quarterfinal games on Nov. 9-10.