BREES DOESN’T GET A CHANCE IN OT

Saints QB Drew Brees holds the NFL records for touchdown passes and passing yards, but he will be 41 in nine days. He took Sunday’s loss hard. “You invest so much, and we have invested so much into it,” Brees said. “You understand that these opportunities are so few.” Said Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph: “We didn’t want Drew to have the ball in overtime.”

MANO-A-MANO

Vikings WR Stefon Diggs vs. CB Janoris Jenkins

WHO WON?

Jenkins. The Saints picked him up for just such a game; he blanketed Diggs, who was targeted only three times and had two catches for 19 yards.

PLAY OF THE GAME

A BIG GAMBLE IN OVERTIME

On first-and-10 from the Saints’ 45 in overtime, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins (8) found Adam Thielen (19) in single coverage against Saints CB Patrick Robinson (21) and completed a 43-yard pass to the 2 as FS Marcus Williams (43) got back a moment too late. The play set up the winning touchdown.

THE QUOTE

“They made more plays than we did. They deserved to win.”

— Saints coach Sean Payton