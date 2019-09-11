Anthony Harris’ two-interception day against the Falcons was recognized on Wednesday.
Harris, the fifth-year Vikings safety, was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after twice intercepting Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and recovering a fumble during Sunday’s 28-12 win.
It’s the first such honor of Harris’ NFL career in his 10th consecutive start since earning the job next to Harrison Smith last season.
Harris is the ninth Vikings defender to be named NFC Player of the Week in Mike Zimmer’s sixth season.
