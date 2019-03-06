Roc Thomas, a running back who played in five games for the Vikings last season, faces felony possession of marijuana charges in Dakota County, according to a criminal complaint.

“We are aware of the charges filed against Roc Thomas and have expressed our disappointment directly to Roc for his actions,” the Vikings said in a statement. “We will respect both the legal process and the NFL’s disciplinary process.”

Thomas, 23, was arrested on Jan. 16 as officers executed a search warrant on his Mendota Heights apartment, where the complaint says officers found more than 143 grams of marijuana and nearly $16,000 in cash.

He is due in court March 18.

According to the complaint, Thomas told officers he smokes marijuana and that all of the marijuana in the apartment was for personal use and not for sale. In Minnesota, possession in excess of 42.5 grams of marijuana is considered a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Police had received complaints about the smell of marijuana coming from his apartment, the complaint said.

Thomas signed with the Vikings last spring as an undrafted free agent out of Jacksonville State.