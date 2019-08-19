Running back Dalvin Cook proved too valuable to play during Sunday night’s preseason game against the Seahawks, the Vikings’ first home game since last season.

Cook, who has practiced without limitation during training camp, donned a sweatshirt under his No. 33 jersey and watched from the sideline for the second straight exhibition. The Vikings are wary of playing Cook on artificial turf before the season, according to head coach Mike Zimmer, which means he might not see any preseason reps as his last chance to play, traditionally, would be Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Cardinals.

On Sunday night, Cook ceded starting reps to rookie Alexander Mattison, who handled a starter’s workload and provided flashes of what Vikings coaches hope to see this season.

Mattison finished the first half with 10 carries for 41 yards. The Boise State product showed off vision on a 22-yard run against the Seahawks’ second-string defense, in which Mattison found the cutback lane behind left tackle Dakota Dozier. It was the Vikings’ third-longest play before halftime. Running back Ameer Abdullah was unavailable because of an undisclosed injury.

Mattison added one catch for 4 yards. His other target, from quarterback Kirk Cousins, was an overthrown screen pass.

Joseph, O’Neill remain sidelined

Nine Vikings were officially not expected to play against the Seahawks, led by nose tackle Linval Joseph (shoulder) and right tackle Brian O’Neill (arm). tackle Aviante Collins (leg), Abdullah, defensive tackle Shamar Stephen and defensive end Ade Aruna also did not play.

There is optimism surrounding the recoveries of Joseph, who underwent offseason shoulder surgery, and O’Neill, who has missed the past seven practices, according to Zimmer. However, neither have been able to play yet this preseason.

Three players — cornerback Mike Hughes (knee), tight end David Morgan and defensive end Tashawn Bower (Achilles) — remain on the Physically Unable to Perform or non-football injury lists, preventing them from playing before medical clearance.

Specialist carousel

Kaare Vedvik made a good first impression for the Vikings, forcing a fair catch at the Seahawks’ 7-yard line with his first punt in purple. Vedvik, acquired from the Ravens via trade last week, handled punt and kickoff duties during the first half. Vedvik’s second punt traveled 54 yards, but allowed what amounted to a 19-yard return after a Seahawks penalty.

Kicker Dan Bailey handled the initial field-goal try, converting from 24 yards away for the Vikings’ 3-0 lead in the first quarter. Receiver Chad Beebe, not punter Matt Wile, was the holder for the field goal and a successful extra point.

Receiver race heats up

Jeff Badet, the second-year pro out of Oklahoma, is picking up duties in his bid for a Vikings roster spot amid a logjam at receiver. Badet averaged 27.3 yards on three kickoff returns, including a 36-yard return in the second quarter, while the starting returner, Abdullah, was sidelined. The Vikings receiver also drew a holding penalty in punt coverage.

Badet, along with receivers Brandon Zylstra, Laquon Treadwell, Olabisi Johnson and Jordan Taylor, are competing for two — maybe three — open spots on the eventual 53-man roster.

Red flags galore

Zimmer and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll each lost officiating challenges in the first half. Zimmer, who is now 0 for 2 on preseason red flags, argued unsuccessfully that Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett was out of bounds on a third-down catch.

Carroll wanted an offensive pass interference against Vikings receiver Adam Thielen, whose 34-yard catch in the first quarter stood. Zimmer has said he plans to exhaust preseason red flags to test new interference replay rules, however he passed up a chance later in the first half to challenge possible illegal contact on an attempted touchdown throw to Johnson.