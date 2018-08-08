The Vikings provided a status report on where things stand with the roster, unofficially anyway.

Here’s the first depth chart heading into Saturday’s preseason opener in Denver. Keep in mind, these team-issued depth charts don’t always accurately reflect roles. For instance, a healthy Nick Easton has been the backup center while Mike Hughes, not Marcus Sherels, has taken the lead returning kickoffs.

Offense

Quarterback: Kirk Cousins, Trevor Siemian, Kyle Sloter, Peter Pujals

Running back: Dalvin Cook, Latavius Murray, Mack Brown, Mike Boone, Roc Thomas

Fullback: C.J. Ham, Johnny Stanton

Tight end: Kyle Rudolph, David Morgan, Blake Bell/Tyler Conklin, Tyler Hoppes, Josiah Price

Receiver: Adam Thielen, Laquon Treadwell, Stacy Coley, Tavarres King, Korey Robertson, Jake Wieneke

Receiver: Stefon Diggs, Kendall Wright, Brandon Zylstra, Cayleb Jones, Jeff Badet, Chad Beebe

Left tackle: Riley Reiff, Aviante Collins, Dieugot Joseph

Left guard: Nick Easton, Tom Compton, Josh Andrews, Cedrick Lang

Center: Pat Elflein, Cornelius Edison, J.P. Quinn

Right guard: Mike Remmers, Danny Isidora, Colby Gossett

Right tackle: Rashod Hill, Brian O’Neill

Defense

Left end: Danielle Hunter, Brian Robison, Ade Aruna, Jonathan Wynn

Undertackle: Sheldon Richardson, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Jalyn Holmes

Nose tackle: Linval Joseph, Jaleel Johnson, David Parry, Curtis Cothran

Right end: Everson Griffen, Stephen Weatherly/Tashawn Bower

Strong-side linebacker: Anthony Barr, Antwione Williams, Garret Dooley

Middle linebacker: Eric Kendricks, Kentrell Brothers, Devante Downs, Brett Taylor

Weak-side linebacker: Ben Gedeon, Eric Wilson, Reshard Cliett, Mike Needham

Left corner: Trae Waynes, Terence Newman, Mike Hughes, Horace Richardson, Trevon Mathis

Right corner: Xavier Rhodes, Mackensie Alexander, Marcus Sherels, Holton Hill, Craig James

Strong safety: Andrew Sendejo, Jayron Kearse, Tray Matthews

Free safety: Harrison Smith, Anthony Harris, Jack Tocho

Special teams

Kicker: Kai Forbath/Daniel Carlson

Punter: Ryan Quigley

Long snapper: Kevin McDermott

Kick returner: Marcus Sherels, Mike Hughes, Stacy Coley

Punt returner: Marcus Sherels, Mike Hughes, Stacy Coley