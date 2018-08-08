The Vikings provided a status report on where things stand with the roster, unofficially anyway.
Here’s the first depth chart heading into Saturday’s preseason opener in Denver. Keep in mind, these team-issued depth charts don’t always accurately reflect roles. For instance, a healthy Nick Easton has been the backup center while Mike Hughes, not Marcus Sherels, has taken the lead returning kickoffs.
Offense
Quarterback: Kirk Cousins, Trevor Siemian, Kyle Sloter, Peter Pujals
Running back: Dalvin Cook, Latavius Murray, Mack Brown, Mike Boone, Roc Thomas
Fullback: C.J. Ham, Johnny Stanton
Tight end: Kyle Rudolph, David Morgan, Blake Bell/Tyler Conklin, Tyler Hoppes, Josiah Price
Receiver: Adam Thielen, Laquon Treadwell, Stacy Coley, Tavarres King, Korey Robertson, Jake Wieneke
Receiver: Stefon Diggs, Kendall Wright, Brandon Zylstra, Cayleb Jones, Jeff Badet, Chad Beebe
Left tackle: Riley Reiff, Aviante Collins, Dieugot Joseph
Left guard: Nick Easton, Tom Compton, Josh Andrews, Cedrick Lang
Center: Pat Elflein, Cornelius Edison, J.P. Quinn
Right guard: Mike Remmers, Danny Isidora, Colby Gossett
Right tackle: Rashod Hill, Brian O’Neill
Defense
Left end: Danielle Hunter, Brian Robison, Ade Aruna, Jonathan Wynn
Undertackle: Sheldon Richardson, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Jalyn Holmes
Nose tackle: Linval Joseph, Jaleel Johnson, David Parry, Curtis Cothran
Right end: Everson Griffen, Stephen Weatherly/Tashawn Bower
Strong-side linebacker: Anthony Barr, Antwione Williams, Garret Dooley
Middle linebacker: Eric Kendricks, Kentrell Brothers, Devante Downs, Brett Taylor
Weak-side linebacker: Ben Gedeon, Eric Wilson, Reshard Cliett, Mike Needham
Left corner: Trae Waynes, Terence Newman, Mike Hughes, Horace Richardson, Trevon Mathis
Right corner: Xavier Rhodes, Mackensie Alexander, Marcus Sherels, Holton Hill, Craig James
Strong safety: Andrew Sendejo, Jayron Kearse, Tray Matthews
Free safety: Harrison Smith, Anthony Harris, Jack Tocho
Special teams
Kicker: Kai Forbath/Daniel Carlson
Punter: Ryan Quigley
Long snapper: Kevin McDermott
Kick returner: Marcus Sherels, Mike Hughes, Stacy Coley
Punt returner: Marcus Sherels, Mike Hughes, Stacy Coley
