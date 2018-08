Video (03:29) : With some important starters still out with injuries just five days from Denver, concerns for the offensive line arise. Meanwhile, the battle among the wide receivers is proving to be one worth watching.

The Vikings provided a status report on where things stand with the roster, unofficially anyway.

Here’s the first depth chart heading into Saturday’s preseason opener in Denver. Keep in mind, these team-issued depth charts don’t always accurately reflect roles. For instance, a healthy Nick Easton has been the backup center while Mike Hughes, not Marcus Sherels, has taken the lead returning kickoffs.

Offense

Quarterback: Kirk Cousins, Trevor Siemian, Kyle Sloter, Peter Pujals

Running back: Dalvin Cook, Latavius Murray, Mack Brown, Mike Boone, Roc Thomas

Fullback: C.J. Ham, Johnny Stanton

Tight end: Kyle Rudolph, David Morgan, Blake Bell/Tyler Conklin, Tyler Hoppes, Josiah Price

Receiver: Adam Thielen, Laquon Treadwell, Stacy Coley, Tavarres King, Korey Robertson, Jake Wieneke

Receiver: Stefon Diggs, Kendall Wright, Brandon Zylstra, Cayleb Jones, Jeff Badet, Chad Beebe

Left tackle: Riley Reiff, Aviante Collins, Dieugot Joseph

Left guard: Nick Easton, Tom Compton, Josh Andrews, Cedrick Lang

Center: Pat Elflein, Cornelius Edison, J.P. Quinn

Right guard: Mike Remmers, Danny Isidora, Colby Gossett

Right tackle: Rashod Hill, Brian O’Neill

Defense

Left end: Danielle Hunter, Brian Robison, Ade Aruna, Jonathan Wynn

Undertackle: Sheldon Richardson, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Jalyn Holmes

Nose tackle: Linval Joseph, Jaleel Johnson, David Parry, Curtis Cothran

Right end: Everson Griffen, Stephen Weatherly/Tashawn Bower

Strong-side linebacker: Anthony Barr, Antwione Williams, Garret Dooley

Middle linebacker: Eric Kendricks, Kentrell Brothers, Devante Downs, Brett Taylor

Weak-side linebacker: Ben Gedeon, Eric Wilson, Reshard Cliett, Mike Needham

Left corner: Trae Waynes, Terence Newman, Mike Hughes, Horace Richardson, Trevon Mathis

Right corner: Xavier Rhodes, Mackensie Alexander, Marcus Sherels, Holton Hill, Craig James

Strong safety: Andrew Sendejo, Jayron Kearse, Tray Matthews

Free safety: Harrison Smith, Anthony Harris, Jack Tocho

Special teams

Kicker: Kai Forbath/Daniel Carlson

Punter: Ryan Quigley

Long snapper: Kevin McDermott

Kick returner: Marcus Sherels, Mike Hughes, Stacy Coley

Punt returner: Marcus Sherels, Mike Hughes, Stacy Coley