Test of time

Fred Cox still holds Vikings records in these categories:

Field goals

Attempted career 455

Made career 282

Attempted season *46

Consecutive games made FG 31

Extra points

Attempted career 538

Made career 519

Attempted game 7, tied (three times)

Made game 7 (two times)

Consecutive made 199

Scoring

Points career 1,365

Seasons leading team 12

Consecutive seasons leading team 11

100-point seasons 4, tied

Consecutive games scoring 151

* 14-game schedule