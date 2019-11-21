Test of time
Fred Cox still holds Vikings records in these categories:
Field goals
Attempted career 455
Made career 282
Attempted season *46
Consecutive games made FG 31
Extra points
Attempted career 538
Made career 519
Attempted game 7, tied (three times)
Made game 7 (two times)
Consecutive made 199
Scoring
Points career 1,365
Seasons leading team 12
Consecutive seasons leading team 11
100-point seasons 4, tied
Consecutive games scoring 151
* 14-game schedule
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Vikings records held by former kicker Fred Cox
Fred Cox still holds Vikings records in these categories:
Gophers
Pregame: Backcourt breaking out of slump will be key for the Gophers
Gophers sophomore guard Gabe Kalscheur broke out of a shooting slump with last week's performance at Utah. That's a good sign for Richard Pitino's team. But what about his backcourt mates Marcus Carr and Payton Willis?
Vikings
Lots of familiarity between coaches when Packers visit 49ers
When Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur started preparing to face San Francisco's stellar defense, he sent out a text message trying to get some inside information.
Gophers
Steveson qualifies for Olympic Trials, still suspended from U wrestling
Gable Steveson, a former Apple Valley high school star, remains under investigation in Hennepin County on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct.
Vikings
Kicker Fred Cox, leading scorer in Vikings history, dies at 80
In retirement, Cox became a chiropractor. He also is credited with inventing the prototype for the Nerf football during his playing career.