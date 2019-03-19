The Vikings, in all likelihood, have their kicker for the 2019 season.

They re-signed Dan Bailey to a one-year deal worth $1 million, a league source confirmed on Tuesday morning. Bailey, whom the team signed to a one-year, $2 million deal after cutting Daniel Carlson in Week 2, made 21 of 28 field goals last season and all but one of his extra points.

His deal includes just $250,000 of guaranteed money, meaning the Vikings could make a kicker switch with few financial ramifications if the 31-year-old should struggle this season.

Bailey can make up to an extra $1 million in incentives, based on his field goal percentage in 2019.

He made his last 14 field goals and extra points in 2018 — while kicking all of them indoors — after a stretch of four missed field goals in three pivotal games against the Packers, Patriots and Seahawks.

Coach Mike Zimmer talked at the NFL combine about possibly adding a specialists coach to the Vikings’ staff this season, which would give Bailey and punter Matt Wile a specific resource under new special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf. If Zimmer found the right person to work with the specialists, he said he’d hope to have the extra coach in place around the time of organized team activities in May.