The Vikings re-signed guard Brett Jones and waived tight end Brandon Dillon on Tuesday.
Kicker Chase McLaughlin was released from the practice squad on the same day the Jets cut former Vikings kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik.
Jones was cut last week when the Vikings signed receiver Josh Doctson.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Access Vikings
Vikings
Vikings re-sign Brett Jones, waive Brandon Dillon
The Vikings re-signed guard Brett Jones and waived tight end Brandon Dillon on Tuesday. Kicker Chase McLaughlin was released from the practice squad on the…
Vikings
The Vikings' pass rush has evolved, and Anthony Barr is very involved
A five-man front is the Vikings’ latest defensive evolution. And being unable to counter that unusual look forced Atlanta’s tailspin in the first quarter of Sunday’s 28-12 win.
Vikings
In Vikings' win over Falcons, Rhodes gets the best of Jones again
There might not be any Pro Bowl receiver against whom Xavier Rhodes has been as effective as the Falcons’ Julio Jones.
Vikings
Stefon Diggs will play in opener; Vikings-Falcons inactives
Mark Fields, whom the Vikings sent a conditional 2021 seventh-round pick to Kansas City to acquire last week, will suit up eight days after he arrived in Minnesota.
Vikings
Diggs has hamstring issue, questionable for Vikings opener against Atlanta
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs injured a hamstring sometime in the last week, but has run routes in practice for the last two days.