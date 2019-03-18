The Vikings kept a second free agent in running back Ameer Abdullah.

Abdullah, who turns 26 in June, will provide depth in the backfield and on special teams after signing a new contract on Monday, the team announced. Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

The former second-round pick was claimed off waivers from the Lions in Week 10 last season. Abdullah appeared in seven games for the Vikings and played mostly special teams, where he averaged 25.8 yards on 10 kickoff returns. The Vikings’ primary kickoff returner last season, cornerback Mike Hughes, is recovering from a torn ACL.

Abdullah also bolsters a backfield that lost running back Latavius Murray to a four-year contract with the Saints. He joins Dalvin Cook, Mike Boone and Roc Thomas, who has been charged with felony possession of marijuana in Dakota County after a Jan. 16 police search of his apartment.

He’s the second Vikings free agent to be retained this month, joining linebacker Anthony Barr.

Former Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo and guard Tom Compton became the fourth and fifth free agents to leave after signing with the Eagles and Jets, respectively, on Monday.

Sendejo, 31, was one of the Vikings’ longest-tenured players having been originally signed in November 2011. He started 61 games at safety, including three playoff games, after working his way up as a leader on special teams. Back and groin injuries limited him last season, when Sendejo started seven games and landed on injured reserve.

The Vikings had declined an option in Sendejo’s contract to save $5.5 million in salary cap space, setting up his exit for Philadelphia.

Compton, the Rosemount native, started 14 games at left guard for the Vikings last season after signing a one-year deal.