Living up to billing

Jared Goff was the difference with the best game of his career. The third-year Rams quarterback, who was the top pick in the 2016 draft, threw for a career-high 465 yards and five touchdowns. “It was just great command by him,” Los Angelse coach Sean McVay said. “I think he’s having fun. No moment is too big for him.” Goff finished 26-for-33 with a perfect 158.3 rating.

MANO-A-MANO

Vikings LB Anthony Barr vs. Rams RB Todd Gurley

WHO WON?

Barr had the matchup against Gurley when the Rams star came out of the backfield, but got beat on an 8-yard scoring pass in the first quarter. Edge to Gurley.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Quick strike, right time

The Vikings scored to cut the Rams’ lead to 21-17, and were trying to get a stop going into halftime. But Rams QB Jared Goff (16) found WR Brandin Cooks (12), who beat Vikings CB Trae Waynes (26) for a crucial touchdown with 1:26 left.

THE QUOTE

“We got into that zone in the first half, and we’re really clicking right now.”

— Rams QB Jared Goff