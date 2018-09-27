The Vikings will have both running back Dalvin Cook and left tackle Riley Reiff for Thursday night’s game in Los Angeles against the undefeated Rams.

Cook (hamstring) and Reiff (foot) had been listed questionable after being limited or held out of practice on the short week. Cook returns after missing Sunday’s 27-6 loss to the Bills. The Vikings’ dual threat running back had injured his hamstring in the overtime loss to the Packers on Sept. 16.

Reiff is looking to rebound from his poor performance against Bills edge rusher Jerry Hughes. The Vikings offensive line will need him to play better, especially with the interior group, including starting center Pat Elflein, face two All-Pros in Ndamukong Suh and Aaron Donald.

The Vikings will be without defensive tackle Tom Johnson, putting more on the shoulders of rotational defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson off the bench.

Vikings’ inactives: QB Kyle Sloter, DE Everson Griffen, G Bryan Witzmann, DT Johnson, DT Jalyn Holmes, CB Marcus Sherels and S Anthony Harris

Rams’ inactives: WR JoJo Natson, LB Mark Barron, LB Dominique Easley, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, RB John Kelly, DT Tanzel Smart and K Greg Zuerlein