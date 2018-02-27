Prospects to watch: Players who could be on the Vikings’ radar

OT Mike McGlinchey

6-8, 312 pounds • Notre Dame

Accolades: First-team All-America in 2017 as the Fighting Irish’s starting left tackle. Started 38 games at both right and left tackle in three seasons. First cousin of Falcons MVP quarterback Matt Ryan.

OT Connor Williams

6-6, 320 pounds • Texas

Accolades: First-team All-America in 2016 whose junior season last fall was derailed by a knee injury. Suffered sprained ligaments and a meniscus tear in September. Started five games in 2017.

OT Orlando Brown Jr.

6-8, 360 pounds • Oklahoma

Accolades: The son of former Ravens and Browns tackle Orlando Brown carries a strong legacy on his massive shoulders. Protected Baker Mayfield’s blind side for 40 games in three seasons.

DT Maurice Hurst

6-2, 282 pounds • Michigan

Accolades: With 13 tackles for loss and 5½ sacks, Hurst was in the middle of a disruptive Wolverines 3-4 front that ranked third in yards allowed and 13th in points allowed among all NCAA Division I programs. Projected as a 4-3 defensive tackle, which the Vikings need.

DT Taven Bryan

6-4, 295 pounds • Florida

Accolades: If the Vikings are looking for a high-upside developmental defensive tackle, Bryan might be their guy. A one-year starter for the Gators, Bryan had six tackles for a loss and four sacks last fall.

Andrew Krammer