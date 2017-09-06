Access Vikings: Going inside every game

New season, new roles for key Vikings

From quarterback Sam Bradford to cornerback Xavier Rhodes, more will be required across the board from the Vikings in 2017. That also includes a number of players taking on new or expanded roles to help in the rebuild. The offense needs a major overhaul, but change isn't exclusive to that side of the ball as one of the league's best units seeks to become more dynamic even as it gets younger. Here is a look at six players who’ll take on a different look this season.