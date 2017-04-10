The Vikings will be on the road for the first two weeks of the 2017 preseason before returning home to U.S. Bank Stadium for a nationally televised Sunday night exhibition.

The NFL released its full preseason schedule Monday, and the Vikings will travel to play the Buffalo Bills and the Seattle Seahawks before playing their first home game August 27 against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers went 2-14 last season and have the No. 2 overall pick in this month’s NFL draft. Kickoff for that game will be at 7:00 p.m.

The Vikings then host the Miami Dolphins, who went 10-6 last season and made the playoffs, four days later in their preseason finale at U.S. Bank Stadium. The kickoff time for that game will be announced at a later date, as will be the dates and times for their games against the Bills and Seahawks, who went 7-9 and 10-5-1 respectively in 2016.

The Vikings are 12-1 in the preseason under fourth-year head coach Mike Zimmer.

The NFL is expected to release the 2017 regular season schedule later this month.

Minnesota Vikings Preseason Games:

Preseason Week 1 (Aug. 10-13): at Buffalo Bills

Preseason Week 2 (Aug. 18-20): at Seattle Seahawks

Preseason Week 3 (Aug. 27): vs. San Francisco 49ers

Preseason Week 4 (Aug. 31): vs. Miami Dolphins