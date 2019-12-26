The Vikings are locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs and will play the No. 3 seed in the first round, but that third seed could be any one of four teams.

• New Orleans is No. 3 if San Francisco beats Seattle and Green Bay beats Detroit, or if the Packers lose and the Saints lose at Carolina.

• Green Bay is No. 3 if the Packers lose and the Saints win.

• Seattle is No. 3 if the Seahawks beat San Francisco and the Packers win.

• San Francisco is No. 3 if the 49ers tie Seattle and the Saints and Packers win.