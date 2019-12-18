Vikings playoff scenarios

• Vikings can make the playoffs with one more win, or a loss by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams (8-6) play at the 49ers (11-3) on Saturday night, so the Vikings could clinch a spot before taking the field again Monday night.

• They could win the NFC North with two victories and two Green Bay losses. The Packers (11-5) have the tiebreaker (record within the division) and would need to lose at Detroit (3-10-1) in Week 17.

• The Vikings have a mathematical chance to be seeded anywhere in the top six except fourth, which will go to the NFC East champion. They could even be the No. 1 seed if they win two and no other NFC team reaches 12 wins (the Seahawks and 49ers would have to tie in Week 17).