It began with tantalizing possibilities, after a team coming off an NFC Championship Game appearance paid $84 million for quarterback Kirk Cousins and added defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson the next day.

It ended with 164 yards of total offense, a heated exchange between Cousins and his top target, and a 16-play, 75-yard drive where a Bears team — at that point with little chance at a first-round bye — exerted its will over the Vikings' vaunted defense.

Jordan Howard ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns for the Bears, who ended the Vikings' season 24-10 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"Very disappointing," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. "It wasn't good enough."

So for the second time in calendar year 2018, the Vikings went home, preparing to watch the Philadelphia Eagles in a game they believed they should have been playing.

Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel caught a 39-yard pass over Vikings defensive back Holton Hill

The Vikings' 2018 season ended with a stultifying thud, falling to a Bears team that played to win despite the fact it needed a victory and a Rams loss to claim a bye. The Bears, instead, will play the Eagles at home in the NFC wild-card round after Philadelphia beat Washington 24-0 on Sunday to vault past the Vikings for the conference's final playoff spot.

In the most important game of the season, Cousins had few solutions for the dominant Bears defense. He was 18-for-31 for only 125 yards passing.

On their opening drive of the second half, the Vikings got within 13-10 on a 12-play, 92-yard drive, aided by third-down penalties on Leonard Floyd (roughing the passer) and Prince Amukamara (pass interference). The Vikings passed on a field-goal attempt and converted on fourth-and-1 at the Bears' 4 to set up a 2-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Stefon Diggs.

The reception was Diggs' 100th of the season and gave the Vikings hope.

A defensive holding penalty on Vikings safety Jayron Kearse helped the Bears on their next drive, though, keeping them alive after a third down sack at midfield. Tarik Cohen capped the clock-draining, nine-minute drive with a 3-yard touchdown run, and Mitch Trubisky hit Nick Kwiatkoski for a two-point conversion and a 21-10 lead with 7:46 left.

The Vikings lost the ball on downs on their next possession, failing on third-and-2 and fourth-and-2 from their own 32. Cody Parkey's 42-yard field goal gave Chicago a 24-10 lead.

The Bears (12-4) had an outside chance at the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoffs, but needed a loss by the Rams, who beat San Francisco.

The Vikings trailed 13-3 at halftime. They were outgained 205-49 and Cousins had only 44 yards on 10 completions.

The Vikings gained only 11 yards in nine first-quarter plays, while the Bears rolled down the field on their first possession to take a 7-0 lead.

Howard's 42-yard run was the key event in a six-play, 71-yard drive that was capped by his 6-yard touchdown run.

Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly's roughing-the-pass penalty on third-and-long midway through the second quarter kept alive a Chicago drive. Trubisky took advantage, hitting Taylor Gabriel on a 40-yard pass to the 1-yard line as Gabriel beat cornerback Holton Hill down the left side.

Howard scored from the 1 on the following play; Parkey's conversion kick hit the right upright and bounced away, and Chicago led 13-0 with six minutes left in the half.

The Vikings finally got their initial first down of the half on their subsequent drive, which again ended with a Matt Wile punt as boos rained down from the stands. A holding penalty on guard Mike Remmers negated what would have been a second first down in the drive.

Dan Bailey's 45-yard field goal cut the lead to 13-3 with 53 seconds left in the half. The Vikings caught a break on the drive when Bears safety Deon Bush got a facemask penalty on a third-down incomplete pass to Adam Thielen.

After that drive stalled with an incompletion in the general area of Thielen, he had an animated discussion with Cousins on the sideline. After the game, Thielen downplayed the tone of the talk, saying it was "a good conversation."