It's Week 11 in the NFL and after a bye week the Vikings are on the road for a critical NFC North nationally-televised night game against ... the Bears? Believe it. Chicago has control at the top, but the Vikings can move within a game if they come out on top.

Some might be surprised at Chicago's hold on the division lead more than halfway through the 2018 season but Vikings players know what kind of team is assembled in the Windy City.

A handful of players met with the media Thursday to discuss Sunday night's tilt.

Tom Baker for Star Tribune Video (01:30): Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen respects Chicago's defense and knows it will be a tough game against the first place team in the NFC North. Video (01:30): Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen respects Chicago's defense and knows it will be a tough game against the first place team in the NFC North.

Tom Baker for Star Tribune Video (02:03): Vikings running back Dalvin Cook says he feels fully recovered after a hamstring injury held him out of action until the Detroit game almost two weeks ago. Video (02:03): Vikings running back Dalvin Cook says he feels fully recovered after a hamstring injury held him out of action until the Detroit game almost two weeks ago.