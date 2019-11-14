The Vikings shuffled offensive line depth Thursday after center Brett Jones suffered a torn ligament in his knee during practice this week.

Jones was placed on injured reserve Thursday, replaced on the active roster by tackle Aviante Collins’ promotion from the practice squad. Jones tore his MCL, according to a league source, which is an injury similar to what Collins suffered in training camp.

Collins, 26, has had his NFL career derailed by injuries so far, spending last year on injured reserve due to torn biceps and missing this preseason due to a knee injury in training camp. But when healthy, he’s promising and versatile having played guard and tackle.

Two re-signings filled out the Vikings practice squad in receiver Davion Davis and center John Keenoy. Another opening popped up when the Titans signed rookie fullback Khari Blasingame off the Vikings practice squad on Wednesday.

