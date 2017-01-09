The Vikings are parting ways with quarterbacks coach Scott Turner.

Turner, the son of former Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner, was on coach Mike Zimmer’s original Vikings staff in 2014 and played a role in the development of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, the 2014 first-round draft pick who made the Pro Bowl as an alternate in his second year.

Bridgewater appeared to be poised for a breakout season in 2016 before suffering a season-ending knee injury during the preseason. The Vikings then made the bold trade for former first overall draft pick Sam Bradford, who had a career year with Scott Turner as his quarterbacks coach.

Bradford threw for 3,877 yards and 20 touchdowns with five interceptions while setting an NFL record with a completion percentage of 71.6.

Midway through the season, in early November, Norv Turner surprisingly resigned and was replaced by tight ends coach Pat Shurmur. Scott Turner stayed on staff for the rest of the season. Now, with Shurmur remaining as offensive coordinator, the Vikings have fired Turner, a source confirmed.

The Sporting News first reported the news that Turner was being let go.