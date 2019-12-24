Aaron Jones, Packers running back

The versatile third-year pro carried 23 times for 154 yards and two touchdowns, including a game-breaking 56-yarder.

Davante Adams, Packers wide receiver

Nickel-and-dimed the Vikings defense to death with 13 catches for 116 yards.

Za’Darius Smith, Packers linebacker

Signed as a free agent after four seasons with Baltimore, Smith had five tackles for loss, including 3.5 sacks of Kirk Cousins.