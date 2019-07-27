The first morning walk-through of the Vikings’ 59th training camp had just ended Friday when linebacker Anthony Barr walked toward the locker room with a tad more pep in his step than the day the Vikings’ 58th regular season sputtered to its disappointing 8-7-1 conclusion.

“I’m excited to get this thing going,” he said. “Be better than I was last year. Get more wins and ultimately win the Super Bowl. It’s a long process, but I think we’re in a good place.”

Amazing what 209 days and a reset of the NFL standings will do for a veteran-packed team built and paid to win sooner than later. It’s the same team that, back on Dec. 30, had a chance to make the playoffs but instead fell flat on both sides of the ball en route to a 24-10 loss to the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“The way we played,” Barr said that day, “we don’t deserve to be in the playoffs.”

The offense that day started with four three-and-outs on its way to 164 total yards and an embarrassing sideline dust-up between quarterback Kirk Cousins and receiver Adam Thielen.

“I think we learned from last year,” tight end Kyle Rudolph said after Friday afternoon’s practice. “I think we learned that we created an identity in 2017. Part of the reason we went 13-3 and were one game away from the Super Bowl. We got away from that identity last year. But we know what we have to do to get it back.”

VIKINGS TRAINING CAMP | monday: First fully padded practice

Defensively, coach Mike Zimmer’s pride and joy was anything but 209 days ago. It needed a key second-half stop with the Bears leading 13-10 but instead surrendered a 16-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that burned 9 minutes, 5 seconds and put the Bears up 21-10 with less than five minutes left.

“I think there are certain situations we need to improve on — critical situations like fourth down, two-minute, short-yardage, run defense,” Barr said Friday. “I think we’ll start doing that today.”

The Vikings, of course, went to work on this year’s team physically and philosophically months ago.

Offensively, the coaching staff and the interior line were overhauled and aligned under the throwback run-oriented system that has worked well in the past for new assistant head coach/offensive adviser Gary Kubiak.

“I think some of the things that we’re doing are way simpler for the offensive line,” Zimmer said. “There are different protections, but I think the things we’re doing will be able to help them in protection. I don’t think it’s in our best interest to sit there in the shotgun and drop back 35 to 40 times.”

Defensively, every key piece returns except tackle Sheldon Richardson. But there are other issues to work through on that side.

Shamar Stephen, Richardson’s replacement, started camp on the non-football injury list with what Zimmer described as a minor injury. Cornerback Mike Hughes is on the physically-unable-to-perform list as he recovers from a torn ACL and other ligament tears. And another key piece at cornerback, Holton Hill, began camp in Zimmer’s doghouse after the news that the second-year player had his NFL suspension extended by four games to eight after another banned substance violation.

Also, nose tackle Linval Joseph, who had offseason shoulder surgery, went through the walk-through but didn’t practice. So the starting tackles Friday afternoon were Jaleel Johnson on the nose and Jalyn Holmes at three-technique.

“That’s why we got 53 men on the roster, baby,” defensive end Everson Griffen said. “The next guy up. That’s how we roll.”

Zimmer wasn’t as carefree when asked about Hill’s situation.

“I really don’t have any thoughts on it,” he snarled. “Disappointed is not a good word for me.”

Before practice, Zimmer wouldn’t commit to Hill even making the 53-man roster. During practice, Hill didn’t take part in the 11-on-11 segments.

Then there’s Chad Beebe, the second-year undrafted overachiever. He continues to impress the coaching staff, opening camp as the first option as the third receiver while former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell ran with the backups.

And what would a Vikings season be without some concern at kicker? Dan Bailey missed three of seven attempts, including one from inside 40 yards.

Of course, it was only Day 1 for a team that’s flying much further under the radar nationally than this time a year ago.

Asked if that lack of national buzz was a slight that he could use to motivate his players, Zimmer wouldn’t bite.

“The only way you change perception,” he said, “is by proving it.”