– Should one view the Vikings’ preseason-opening touchdown drive — during which Kirk Cousins overcame an early holding penalty, threaded a deep throw to one of his top receivers and finished his night with a 1-yard scoring pass — as a sign the team’s latest offensive overhaul was successful, and all will be well this season?

Given that the Vikings opened the 2018 preseason with almost an identical drive and fired their first-year offensive coordinator four months later, it’s perhaps best to process the 2019 debut for Cousins and company with some perspective.

The Vikings marched 75 yards in eight plays to kick off the preseason a year ago in Denver, prompting platitudes about what the group could achieve under new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo. On that drive, the Vikings shook off an early holding penalty with a pair of long runs before Cousins hit a picturesque 28-yard throw to Stefon Diggs, setting up a touchdown two plays later. This year’s version, against the Saints in New Orleans, covered 76 yards in eight plays, with a 35-yard Cousins-to-Adam Thielen connection providing the early highlight and setting up a TD throw to rookie running back Alexander Mattison.

But even if the early result should be viewed in context, the Vikings’ offense did about all it could have done to kick the preseason off in style against the Saints.

The Vikings’ much-publicized shift away from shotgun formations and three-receiver sets was on full display early in Friday’s game against the Saints, with Cousins under center for all but one third-and-9 play. The Vikings used a second tight end or fullback four times on the drive, once more than they put a third receiver on the field, and Cousins hit tight end Kyle Rudolph twice on the drive for a total of 30 yards.

The Vikings eventually won 34-25.

Preseason Vikings 34, New Orleans 25 Aug. 18: vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. (Ch. 9)

The team’s reconfigured offensive philosophy continued with backup quarterbacks Sean Mannion and Kyle Sloter on the field, as tight ends Tyler Conklin and Irv Smith combined for 77 yards on five catches in the game’s first three quarters. Even if Friday’s debut was far from perfect — the Vikings were flagged 10 times for 93 yards in the first three quarters, including a pair of early holding penalties on Rashod Hill and one on Smith — the Vikings could come out of the preseason opener with some confidence in their new offensive direction.

Cousins finished the night 4-for-4 for 65 yards and a touchdown, scrambling once for 10 yards on his one shotgun snap to convert a first down on third-and-9. Mattison, who started the game with Dalvin Cook sitting out, carried nine times for 30 yards.

Minnesota’s first-team defense played just one series, as well, facing former teammate Teddy Bridgewater with Drew Brees sitting out the first preseason game for the Saints. Bridgewater hit the kinds of quick throws that should be familiar to Vikings fans, connecting with running backs Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray (another former Viking) three times on the Saints’ opening drive. It appeared the Vikings had stopped the Saints when Jalyn Holmes sacked Bridgewater on a third down in the red zone, but a penalty on Trae Waynes for defensive holding extended the drive. Still, the Vikings were able to hold the Saints to a field goal after a holding penalty on New Orleans.

Each of the Vikings’ first three quarterbacks had a touchdown pass; Mannion connected with rookie receiver Bisi Johnson for an 18-yard score in the second quarter, while Kyle Sloter hit rookie fullback Khari Blasingame for a 2-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.