Kevin Stefanski took over as the Vikings offensive coordinator by vowing to "pull everything apart" in planning for a team that failed to make the NFL playoffs in 2018.

"What it ends like," he said, "remains to be seen. We're not going to change for the sake of change, we're going to change for the better."

Stefanski held a news conference at TCO Performance Center on Friday where he downplayed his interview for head coach of the Cleveland Browns this week.

"It was a good experience to go through, and I'm exactly where I need to be, where I want to be," he said. "This is a special opportunity, a special group we have."

Stefanski, 36, was the interim OC for the final three games of the season after Coach Mike Zimmer fired John DeFilippo on Dec. 11.

"It's my goal to make sure our best players, our playmakers, get the ball and score a bunch of points," Stefanski said. "If you score more than the other team, you get a W. It's kind of simple."

Kevin Stefanski

He pointed to his strong relationship with Zimmer, who offered him the full-time job last week.

"I would go back to a shared vision," Stefanski said. "I understand him, he understands me. We understand what gives defenses problems ... we're going to put together game plans in a system that gives our players the best chance to succeed on either side."

The Vikings were 2-1 with Stefanski in his interim post, but a 24-10 loss to the Bears to end the season also dashed the team's final hopes to make the playoffs.

Of his three-game stint, Stefanski said: "I wish I could have done better. I wish we could have done better. But it was a good opportunity for me, having never called plays before."

When asked about the uneven play of the offensive line, Stefanski said, "I'll defer on that to Coach Zim. But as an offense, this is an NFC North, so certainly we're going to be physical group. When you talk about the offensive and defensive lines, it starts there."

Zimmer opened with a brief statement, saying "he's a bright young coach," but did not take questions.

"He has already given me a list of everything that we have to go over from now until training camp," Zimmer said. "He's been good. He's been here for a long time. He's a great addition to our staff."

Stefanski has been with the Vikings since 2006 and is the longest-tenured assistant coach on the team's staff. He first interviewed for the Vikings' coordinator position last year, and was thought to be the favorite until the team hired DeFilippo.

After doing so, the Vikings blocked Stefanski from joining Pat Shurmur in New York and becoming the Giants' offensive coordinator, keeping him as their quarterbacks coach before promoting him in the wake of DeFilippo's dismissal.

Stefanski, who first came to Minnesota as a student of Brad Childress, impressed the Browns enough in his first interview last week to return as one of their finalists for the head coaching job early this week.