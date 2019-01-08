Vikings interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski is set for a second interview for the Cleveland Browns’ head coaching job, league sources told the Star Tribune.
The 36-year-old Stefanski first interviewed for the Browns job on Thursday, and did well enough to merit a second interview; he left Minneapolis for Cleveland on Tuesday.
Cleveland.com reported that Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens could be the front-runner for the job, but Stefanski remains in the running; sources told the Star Tribune the Browns have asked Stefanski what his staff would look like if he was given the job.
Stefanski, who took over play-calling duties with three weeks left in the season after the team fired John DeFilippo, remains a front-runner for the Vikings’ offensive coordinator job, but after his contract with the Vikings expired on Tuesday, a league source said he planned to consider his other options. In addition to the Browns head coaching job, Stefanski could attract interest from other teams; six clubs beyond Cleveland are still looking for head coaches, and the number of openings could trigger plenty of movement among the offensive coordinator ranks around the league.
A source told the Star Tribune on Monday the Vikings were also considering former Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter, but the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday night the Falcons had offered Koetter the chance to return for a second stint as their offensive coordinator.
Etc.
Vikings linebackers coach Adam Zimmer, son of head coach Mike Zimmer, will coach the West team at the East-West Shrine Game on Jan. 19 in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Panthers defensive line coach Sam Mills III will be the East coach for the college all-star game.
