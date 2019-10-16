THE BIG 6.0
The Vikings rank third in the league in average yards per play at 6.3. Only the Chiefs (7.0) and Cowboys (6.8) are higher. The last time the Vikings topped 6.0 yards per play was 2004, when Daunte Culpepper led the league in passing yards with a franchise-record 4,717. Here is how this season compares to 2004 and the three other times the Vikings have reached 6.0 yards per play for an entire season:
Offense Defense
Year YPP / NFL rank YPP / NFL rank
2019 6.3 / 3rd 4.8 / 5th
2004 6.4 / 2nd 5.8 / 29th
2003 6.0 / 1st 5.6 / 28th
2000 6.2 / 2nd 5.6 / 26th
1998 6.2 / T1st 5.1 / 19th