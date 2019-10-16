THE BIG 6.0

The Vikings rank third in the league in average yards per play at 6.3. Only the Chiefs (7.0) and Cowboys (6.8) are higher. The last time the Vikings topped 6.0 yards per play was 2004, when Daunte Culpepper led the league in passing yards with a franchise-record 4,717. Here is how this season compares to 2004 and the three other times the Vikings have reached 6.0 yards per play for an entire season:

Offense Defense

Year YPP / NFL rank YPP / NFL rank

2019 6.3 / 3rd 4.8 / 5th

2004 6.4 / 2nd 5.8 / 29th

2003 6.0 / 1st 5.6 / 28th

2000 6.2 / 2nd 5.6 / 26th

1998 6.2 / T1st 5.1 / 19th