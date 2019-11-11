– The Vikings played without nose tackle Linval Joseph in Dallas on Sunday night, and might have to go without him a little while longer.

Multiple sources said Joseph, who missed the Vikings’ final two days of practice this week and was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys had an operation on his meniscus this week. Joseph has been on the Vikings’ injury report with a knee injury since after the team’s win in Detroit on Oct. 20, but had not missed an actual practice with the injury until Thursday.

The Vikings, sources said, are optimistic about having Joseph back in the near future, and it’s worth noting the team didn’t make a move to put him on injured reserve after his operation. A knee operation, though, would seem likely to keep the 31-year-old out at least through the team’s Week 12 bye. The Vikings play at home against the Broncos next Sunday before heading into their week off.

Sunday’s game was just the second Joseph has missed since the 2015 season.