New Vikings receiver Michael Floyd has been flagged for failed alcohol test while he’s under house arrest, according to TMZ.

“We are aware of the situation involving Michael Floyd and are looking into the matter. We are still gathering facts and will withhold any further comment at this time,” the Vikings said in a statement released Friday.

Floyd, a St. Paul native who starred at Cretin-Derham Hall, was allowed to transfer his house arrest to Minnesota, therefore allowing him to be a full participant with the Vikings.

Floyd was arrested and charged with extreme DWI last year after being found passed out at the wheel of his car. He was released by the Arizona Cardinals and later signed by the New England Patriots, who did not re-sign him. He signed with the Vikings on May 10.

TMZ’s story Friday indicated he could return to jail if the failed tests proved accurate.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd talks with the media after NFL football practice Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Eden Prairie, Minn. Back in his native state, with family, friends and former Notre Dame teammates now around him, Floyd is in position to get his career and life back on track following a drunken driving sentence.

Floyd told the local media that he embraced his new opportunity to get a fresh start in the Twin Cities.

“Everything I’ve been through was eye-opening,” Floyd said last month. “The stuff that you go through, positive or negative, grows you as a person. I couldn’t be in a better position right now.”

