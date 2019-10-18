The Vikings are looking for their third straight victory at Detroit against the Lions. Click below for everything about the game from pre-game reading to social media links to in-game updates.

Gameview: Stats and play-by-play

Photos, video highlights and more on our Live Blog.

Andrew Krammer's Lions scouting report

Star Tribune writers on Twitter:

Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Andrew Krammer | Jim Souhan

TV: WCCO (Ch. 4), Radio: 100.3 FM and Vikings radio network, XM/Sirius

Depth charts and injury report: Vikings | Lions

NFL scoreboard

Mark Craig's Week 7 power rankings

Rosters: Vikings | Lions

Go deep: Coverage highlights from startribune.com.

 Vikings video library:


Tom Baker for Star Tribune
VideoVideo (02:47): Vikings safety Harrison Smith says whether they win or lose, there's always something to learn from how they play.

Tom Baker for Star Tribune
VideoVideo (03:43): Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen believes that teams can become too confident after wins and that Minnesota needs to keep itself in check when they play against a dangerous Lions defense in Week 7.

Tom Baker for Star Tribune
VideoVideo (05:29): Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says that the challenging part of playing the Lions will be their variety and unpredictability on defense.

Tom Baker for Star Tribune
VideoVideo (05:20): Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer think that the Lions' defense will make the Vikings' offense work harder than they have had to since Chicago, as Detroit has depth against both the passing and run game.