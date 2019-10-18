The Vikings are looking for their third straight victory at Detroit against the Lions. Click below for everything about the game from pre-game reading to social media links to in-game updates.
Gameview: Stats and play-by-play
Photos, video highlights and more on our Live Blog.
Andrew Krammer's Lions scouting report
Star Tribune writers on Twitter:
Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Andrew Krammer | Jim Souhan
TV: WCCO (Ch. 4), Radio: 100.3 FM and Vikings radio network, XM/Sirius
Depth charts and injury report: Vikings | Lions
Mark Craig's Week 7 power rankings
Go deep: Coverage highlights from startribune.com.
Vikings video library:
