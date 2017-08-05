MANKATO — The Vikings reached deeper into the depth chart at left tackle Saturday night when backup Rashod Hill, filling in for the injured Riley Reiff, was carted off the field.

The good news is Hill, the 25-year-old tackle, appeared fine as he returned only moments later to the sideline in full pads. He did not return to practice. Jeremiah Sirles replaced him in the lineup.

“He’s OK, he’s OK. Everything’s good,” defensive tackle Linval Joseph said after the final night practice at Blakeslee Stadium. “When anybody goes down, at the end of the day we’re all family; we need one another. So when somebody goes down, it scares everybody.”

Hill appeared to injure his left leg when a pileup occurred during a run play. He was tended to by the Vikings athletic training staff before getting up on his own, testing the leg and hopping on the cart.

Reiff missed his ninth straight practice since suffering a back injury on July 27, the first practice of Vikings training camp.