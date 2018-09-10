All season we will track Kirk Cousins in his inaugural season as the Vikings’ signal-caller.
Inside the numbers
Attempts 36
Completions 20
Yards 244
Touchdowns 2
Interceptions 0
Passer Rating 95.1
Turnovers 0
Performance
Grade: 7.5
Cousins gets a 7.5 after his rollercoaster performance was highlighted on the all-important third down. He stepped up with two big touchdown throws, including one on third down. He got lucky his first pass of the fourth quarter wasn’t intercepted. On third-and-8, he threw late to receiver Stefon Diggs, which set up a 49ers safety for a dropped pick.
Quotable
“Maybe the right move wasn’t to dive, but if you try to make him miss, do something. You want to take a hit because at that point, if you get the first down you change the whole game.” — Cousins on his head-first dive while scrambling late on third-and-6.
The good
Two throws, and a hardcount: Cousins flashed his range of arm talents on two TD throws, starting with a drop in the bucket to Stefon Diggs for a 22-yard touchdown on third-and-3. Cousins later zipped a pass over the top to Kyle Rudolph’s outstretched hands for an 11-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone. Cousins later drew 49ers end Solomon Thomas offsides with a fourth-and-1 hardcount.
The bad
Too risky: No, Cousins’ worst moment wasn’t the occasional overthrow or throwing to a covered Dalvin Cook for a loss of six yards. It was when the entire stadium held its breath because the $84 million investment dove head — and throwing shoulder — first into a 49ers defender while trying desperately for a fourth-quarter first down.
What the data says
The Vikings’ third-down offense relied solely on Cousins’ arm against the 49ers. They converted 7 of 17 attempts, six on Cousins throws and one on a 13-yard scramble. They’ll need to get Cousins more help from the running game to prevent it all from falling to Cousins passing. Overall on Sunday, the Vikings gained just 3 of 19 first downs by running the ball.
Around the league
Former Vikings starters Sam Bradford and Case Keenum started their seasons with the Cardinals and Broncos, respectively. A quick look at their days.
Sam Bradford, Ari.
Com-Att 20-34
Yards 153
TD-INT 0-1
Result L, 24-6
Case Keenum, Den.
Com-Att 25-39
Yards 329
TD-INT 3-3
Result W, 27-24
andrew krammer
