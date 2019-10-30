The Vikings kicker issues are a relic of the past, right?

Dan Bailey is doing his best to stop years-long handwringing by earning his second NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor in the month of October.

Bailey was named the Week 8 recipient after making all four field goals, including a long of 50 yards, in the Vikings’ 19-9 win against Washington last week. He’s now 12 of 14 (85.7%) on field goal attempts this season; his only missed extra point was blocked.

Bailey, the ninth-year NFL veteran, also earned the honor Oct. 6 in New York after making all four field goals. Like every kicker, he’s playing for his future. He’s on a one-year deal with the Vikings that makes him a free agent in March.

“Until they all go through, I’ll never be fully satisfied with the results,” Bailey said this month. 

Older Post

Dalvin Cook is poised for another big Sunday in Kansas City. Here's why.