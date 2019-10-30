The Vikings kicker issues are a relic of the past, right?

Dan Bailey is doing his best to stop years-long handwringing by earning his second NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor in the month of October.

Bailey was named the Week 8 recipient after making all four field goals, including a long of 50 yards, in the Vikings’ 19-9 win against Washington last week. He’s now 12 of 14 (85.7%) on field goal attempts this season; his only missed extra point was blocked.

Bailey, the ninth-year NFL veteran, also earned the honor Oct. 6 in New York after making all four field goals. Like every kicker, he’s playing for his future. He’s on a one-year deal with the Vikings that makes him a free agent in March.

“Until they all go through, I’ll never be fully satisfied with the results,” Bailey said this month.