Two conference finalists with the top two defenses from 2017 will come together when the Vikings play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars for two days of joint practices before the teams' preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 18.

The practices will be held Aug. 15-16 at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan. They are open and free to the public, but will require fans to reserve tickets in advance at Vikings.com.

It's the first time the Vikings have hosted joint practices since 2007 in Mankato.

The Vikings and Jaguars lost in the conference title games a season ago. During the regular season, the Vikings ranked first in points allowed (15.8) and yards allowed (275.9). The Jaguars were second in both categories, allowing 16.8 points and 286.1 yards per game.

Training camp will open with rookies reporting July 24. The veterans report July 27.

Camp is expected to be open to the public through the Jaguars preseason game. All practices at the new Eagan facility are free, but because of high demand and limited seating, tickets will need to be reserved in advance at Vikings.com.

