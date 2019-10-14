Not What He Hoped For

Eagles QB Carson Wentz, a former North Dakota State standout, was playing close to home. “It’s cool knowing there’s a lot of support out there, friends and family, a lot of NDSU fans in the area,” he said. “I wish I could have given them a better show today … but it’s just special being this close to home and playing in front of a lot of people that I grew up knowing and caring about.”

MANO-A-MANO

Vikings WR Stefon Diggs vs. Eagles CB Rasul Douglas

WHO WON?

Douglas was thrown into the fire because of injuries to Eagles CBs Ronald Darby and Avonte Maddox. Diggs caught seven of 11 targets for 167 yards.

PLAY OF THE GAME

BACKYARD FOOTBALL

The Vikings had first-and-10 from their 38 in the second half and led 10-3. QB Kirk Cousins (8) found Stefon Diggs (14) in single coverage against Eagles CB Rasul Douglas (32). Diggs ran a post pattern and Cousins hit him for a 62-yard TD.

THE QUOTE

“I thought about apologizing, but apparently that’s not what you do around here.”

— Cousins, who overthrew Diggs on a later TD chance.