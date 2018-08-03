Fran Tarkenton, quarterback, 1986

He finished his career with 3,674 rushing yards and 50,677 yards passing. Played two stints with the team. Led the Vikings to three Super Bowl appearances.

Alan Page, defensive tackle, 1988

He played in four Super Bowls and in 238 straight games and recorded 173 sacks. He earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1971 and 1973.

Bud Grant, coach, 1994

He was hired from the Canadian Football League in 1967, and by ’80 he had carried the Vikings to 11 division championships and four Super Bowls.

Jim Finks, administrator, 1995

The former GM turned around the Vikings’ fortunes. They reached two Super Bowls under his watch. His most famous moves: trading Tarkenton, hiring Grant.

Paul Krause, safety, 1998

He holds the record for career interceptions with 81, including 12 as a rookie. He missed only two games in his 16-year career with Washington and the Vikings.

Ron Yary, right tackle, 2001

The former Outland Trophy winner and No. 1 pick in the 1968 draft became an All-Pro in six straight seasons, from 1971 to ’76. He played in four Super Bowls.

Carl Eller, defensive end, 2004

The former Gopher played in four Super Bowls with the Vikings and made the Pro Bowl six times. He was one of the famed “Purple People Eaters.”

Gary Zimmerman, left tackle, 2008

The eight-time All-Pro was named to both the 1980s and 1990s all-decade teams. He played seven seasons with the Vikings before moving on to Denver.

Randall McDaniel, guard, 2009

He blocked for six 1,000-yard rushers and five different 3,000-yard passers in his 14 seasons. He started 202 straight games and was a nine-time All-Pro selection.

John Randle, defensive tackle, 2010

This 6-foot-1 undrafted free agent ended his career with 137½ sacks, including eight straight with at least 10 sacks. In 1997, he led the league with 15½ sacks.

Chris Doleman, defensive end, 2012

He recorded 150½ career sacks, 21 of them in 1989. Doleman had 10 or more sacks in eight seasons. He was named the 1992 NFC Defensive Player of the Year.

Cris Carter, wide receiver, 2013

He produced eight 1,000-yard seasons. He finished his 16-year career — 12 with Minnesota — with 13,899 receiving yards, 1,101 catches and 130 touchdowns.

Mick Tingelhoff, center, 2015

He never missed a game during his career, starting in 240 over 17 seasons. He joined the Vikings in 1962 as a linebacker but quickly transitioned to center

Other Hall of Famers ...

Players such as Warren Moon and Brett Favre spent time as Vikings, but the players mentioned above had a majority of their NFL success in Minnesota.