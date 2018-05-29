Just as linebacker Anthony Barr returned to Vikings voluntary workouts on Tuesday, the team hosted another option at his position.

Former Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks is visiting the Vikings on Tuesday, two league sources confirmed to the Star Tribune. Kendricks, 27, is the older brother of Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks, who signed a five-year extension this offseason to remain in Minnesota for the long haul.

The Kendricks brothers played each other in last year’s NFC Championship Game. Mychal’s Eagles turned a lopsided conference title over the Vikings into Philadelphia’s first Super Bowl against the Patriots.

“That was a huge moment for my family,” Eric Kendricks said last month. “Obviously, it didn’t end well for us. It ended very good for my brother and he was able to go on and win the Super Bowl. Going back home and talking to him, that’s one of the things that we dreamed of growing up playing this sport. So it’s been cool.”

It’d be even cooler if they got to play together for the first time since their high school days in Fresno, Calif.

Mychal Kendricks was released by the Eagles on May 22 after spending his first six NFL seasons in Philadelphia. He reportedly declined a pay cut to his $7.6 million salary cap charge, leading to his release.

Kendricks’ role with the Eagles was sporadic the past four seasons. He was a full-time defender in 2012 and 2013, peaking in the box scores with 106 tackles and three interceptions in the latter season.

He became a part-time player recently, playing about half the Eagles’ snaps in the postseason, including 43 percent in the Super Bowl. Kendricks had 77 combined tackles, two sacks and six pass deflections last season.

The Vikings could use the help.

Linebackers Antwione Williams and Eric Wilson filled in for Barr while the Vikings starter sat out OTAs last week. While Barr changed course Tuesday and returned to practice, the Vikings’ depth chart lacks experience behind him and Eric Kendricks.

Barr’s return comes just as the Vikings investigate a possible free-agent addition to the linebacker room. Barr is expected to talk to reporters Wednesday, when the team opens practice to the media. He’ll be asked whether his absence last week had to do with his contract situation. He’s set for an extension while due more than $12 million in the final season under contract in 2018.

Mychal Kendricks also has visits set up with the Raiders and Browns, according to Yahoo Sports.