The Packers passed on picking up the fifth-year option on former first-round pick Datone Jones a year ago. Now he’s visiting the Vikings on Monday, according to a report by NFL Media.

Jones, 26, is the second Packers free agent to visit the Vikings in as many days, touring Winter Park a day after running back Eddie Lacy made his visit in Minnesota. He’s the firstdefender to make a reported free agent visit to the Vikings.

An outside linebacker in Green Bay’s 3-4 front last season, Jones shed weight last summer to move from defensive end. The 6-foot-4-inch defender is still listed at 285 pounds by the Packers and could join an already strong Vikings defensive line.

Jones made seven starts in four seasons with the Packers, compiling nine sacks, seven pass deflections and one interception. The UCLA product played with Vikings linebackers Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks in college.